Nancie was born on Oct. 31, 1952, in the Ambler home in Bethel Park, and was the daughter of the late Samuel and Jeannette (Kent) Ambler.

Nancie graduated from Bethel Park High School in 1971, and earned an associate degree from Robert Morris University.

She worked at Herr-Voss as an inventory clerk and buyer.

She had attended St. David's Episcopal Church in Venetia, Pa.

Nancie loved nature and took delight in gardening and bird watching. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and travel.Her favorite trips included Alaska and Hawaii.

Nancie was the proud and loving mother of three sons, Andrew (Erica Mendish), Peter (Maya), and the late Jeffrey (surviving, Stephanie Letzkus).

She was a devoted grandmother and had cherished her six grandchildren, Jackson, Bobby, Mikey, Joanna, Eleanor and Imogen Boggess.

Nancie is also survived by her sister, Susan Ambler (Tom) Bullard; her brothers, David (Linda) Ambler and Jamie (Betty) Ambler; her nieces and nephews; and her extended family and friends.

BOGGESS - Friends of Nancie Lynn (Ambler) Boggess, who died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, will be welcome from 5 to 8 p.m.Friday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturdayat the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to .

238 Crowe Avenue

Mars , PA 16046

