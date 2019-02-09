Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Jean Walters. View Sign

Norma Jean Keil Walters, 83, of Butler, formerly of Eau Claire passed away early Friday morning at Butler Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.

She was born April 16, 1935, in Sandy Lake, and was a daughter of the late Glenn "Jack" Francis and Agnes Williams Keil.

Norma was married on Dec. 10, 1955, to Reed Walters in the Barkeyville Church of God. He survives.

She worked for many years in the cafeteria at the former North Washington Elementary School for the Moniteau School District.

She was a member of the Eau Claire United Methodist Church and had played the organ for more than five decades. Her musical legacy at the church spanned countless weddings, funerals and Holiday Cantatas.

Of all of her accomplishments, she was most proud of being a loving wife and caring mother.

In addition to her husband, Reed, she is survived by her one daughter, Amy (Brandon) Rozell of Butler; two sons, Jeff Walters of Eau Claire and Chris (Joseph Vogrin) Walters of Bethlehem; her grandchildren, Amber (Lindsey) Walters, Ashley and her fiancé, Andy Serson, Abby Walters, Caitlin Rozell and Reed Rozell; one brother, Todd Keil of Grove City; one great-grandchild, Nathan Walters; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mariam Steele and Betty Gilespie; and one brother, Robert Keil.

WALTERS - A memorial service and gathering for Norma Jean Keil Walters, who died Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, will take place from noon until 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at the Eau Claire United Methodist Church, Eau Claire.

Service will follow at 1 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church's musical department in her honor.

Interment will take place at the Eau Claire Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, Eau Claire.

201 S. Washington St PO Box 182

Eau Claire , PA 16030

