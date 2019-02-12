Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Norma Lea Glenn-Thompson passed away on Sunday.

She was born on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 1935, in Fores-tville, to Gaylord Hollis Glenn and Amber Lenora Hutchison-Glenn.

Norma graduated from Harrisville High School in 1953.

On Friday, Nov. 26, 1954, Norma married Leon Edward Thompson at her parent's home in Harrisville.

Norma was very proud of growing up in Harrisville. She was also proud of the town's history and her classmates. She served for many years on the Harrisville Alumni Association and enjoyed visiting with her friends at their biannual dinners.

During her working career, Norma was a candy-packer at George J. Howe in Grove City. She also sold real estate for Barnes Real Estate in their Grove City office.

Norma worked hard to help young families find just the right house and rejoiced with them when the perfect home was found. Norma's last job before retirement was as an administrative assistant for her husband's business, Container Automation Technology in Grove City.

Norma served on the school board of the Slippery Rock School District in the late 1970s.

She was a member of the Highland Presbyterian Church in Slippery Rock for over 50 years, where she served as a Sunday school teacher and a deacon.

In addition to her husband, Norma is survived by three daughters, Karen Lynn Thompson (Mike Otteson) of Watertown, Mass., Rennae Lea (Gary) Allison of Harrisville, and Gay Elaine Allison of Grove City; five grandchildren, B. Sean Porterfield and Leah R. Allison of Harrisville, Necia R. (Ryan) Dubyak of Butler, Ashley G. Allison of Grove City, and Megan L. Otteson of Watertown Mass.; three great-grandchildren, Addison E. Allison of Grove City, Alexandria (Lexi) R. Dubyak and Wyatt D. Dubyak of Butler; two sisters, Waneeta G. (Burdette) Kelly of Harrisville and Susan J. (Buck) Shipley of Struthers, Ohio; her brother, Chester M. (Debbie) Glenn of Harrisville; and several beloved nieces and nephews.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents and an infant son.

Norma's family wants to extend a special thank you to the staff at Quality Life Services (Trinity Living Center) in Grove City, for the loving care they gave Norma in the last months of her life.

GLENN-THOMPSON - The family of Norma Lea Glenn-Thompson, who died Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at

Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Saturday at Highland Presbyterian Church, 320 Franklin St., Slippery Rock.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church with the Rev. Jeff Curtis and the Rev. Albert Rhodes Stuart presiding.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Highland Presbyterian Church, 320 Franklin St., Slippery Rock, PA 16057.



Norma Lea Glenn-Thompson passed away on Sunday.She was born on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 1935, in Fores-tville, to Gaylord Hollis Glenn and Amber Lenora Hutchison-Glenn.Norma graduated from Harrisville High School in 1953.On Friday, Nov. 26, 1954, Norma married Leon Edward Thompson at her parent's home in Harrisville.Norma was very proud of growing up in Harrisville. She was also proud of the town's history and her classmates. She served for many years on the Harrisville Alumni Association and enjoyed visiting with her friends at their biannual dinners.During her working career, Norma was a candy-packer at George J. Howe in Grove City. She also sold real estate for Barnes Real Estate in their Grove City office.Norma worked hard to help young families find just the right house and rejoiced with them when the perfect home was found. Norma's last job before retirement was as an administrative assistant for her husband's business, Container Automation Technology in Grove City.Norma served on the school board of the Slippery Rock School District in the late 1970s.She was a member of the Highland Presbyterian Church in Slippery Rock for over 50 years, where she served as a Sunday school teacher and a deacon.In addition to her husband, Norma is survived by three daughters, Karen Lynn Thompson (Mike Otteson) of Watertown, Mass., Rennae Lea (Gary) Allison of Harrisville, and Gay Elaine Allison of Grove City; five grandchildren, B. Sean Porterfield and Leah R. Allison of Harrisville, Necia R. (Ryan) Dubyak of Butler, Ashley G. Allison of Grove City, and Megan L. Otteson of Watertown Mass.; three great-grandchildren, Addison E. Allison of Grove City, Alexandria (Lexi) R. Dubyak and Wyatt D. Dubyak of Butler; two sisters, Waneeta G. (Burdette) Kelly of Harrisville and Susan J. (Buck) Shipley of Struthers, Ohio; her brother, Chester M. (Debbie) Glenn of Harrisville; and several beloved nieces and nephews.Norma was preceded in death by her parents and an infant son.Norma's family wants to extend a special thank you to the staff at Quality Life Services (Trinity Living Center) in Grove City, for the loving care they gave Norma in the last months of her life.GLENN-THOMPSON - The family of Norma Lea Glenn-Thompson, who died Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Saturday at Highland Presbyterian Church, 320 Franklin St., Slippery Rock.The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church with the Rev. Jeff Curtis and the Rev. Albert Rhodes Stuart presiding.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Highland Presbyterian Church, 320 Franklin St., Slippery Rock, PA 16057. Funeral Home Smith Funeral Home

421 New Castle St

Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012

(724) 794-2830 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close