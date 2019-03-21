Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norval W. Dunn. View Sign

Norval W. Dunn, 86, a resident of Butler for the last 45 years, formerly of Chicora, died Tuesday in Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Butler following a lengthy illness.

Born Dec. 6, 1932, in Chicora, he was the son of Albert H. Dunn and Clare (McNamee) Dunn.

He was a veteran of the Korean War.

He was a math teacher at Mars Middle School for 30 years from 1961 until retirement in 1991. He taught seventh and eighth grades.

In his younger years, he enjoyed playing golf, softball and bowling.

Throughout his life, he was a caregiver for many people. He was a member of the St. Paul Roman Catholic Church in Butler, where he was active with Meals on Wheels.

Norval is survived by his brother, Tom (Judy) Dunn of Karns City; his sister-in-law, Alberta Dunn of Chicora; his special niece who was his caregiver, Kelly Dunn of Chicora; and a special friend, Carol DeVenzio of Butler, who taught at the same school.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Ragar and Madeline Geibel; and three brothers, Father Didacus (Bud) Dunn, OFM Cap., Paul Dunn and John Dunn.

DUNN - Friends of Norval W. Dunn, who died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at STEIGHNER FUNERAL HOME, 111 E. Slippery Rock St., Chicora.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler, and officiated by the Rev. John Baver.

Interment will be in Hemphill Cemetery, Chicora.

Military honors will be provided on Saturday at the funeral home by the Chicora, Bradys Bend and East Brady American Legions.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Norval's honor to Meals on Wheels c/o St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler, PA 16001, or to the St. Paul Roman Catholic Church.

