She was born Nov. 3, 1949, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Frank Robb Sr. and the late Valjean (Hay) Robb.



Patricia grew up in Slippery Rock and graduated from Slippery Rock High School in 1967.



She enjoyed being outside in the sun, gardening, crocheting, building puzzles, music and her cat named Mama. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.



Patricia was also a member of the West Sunbury Rebekahs.



She worked at Iron Mountain and retired after 35 years.



Patricia is survived by her husband, Rex Hurd Jr., whom she was married to for 42 years; her daughters, Julie Alvarez of Cambridge Springs, Frankie Mahood of Grove City and Ellen Hurd of Slippery Rock; her son, Stephen Hurd of Roanoke, Va.; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; her sister, Lynda Weitzel of Butler; and her brothers, Frank Robb Jr. of Highsprings, Fla., Arthur Robb of Slippery Rock, and Kenneth Robb of Slippery Rock.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



HURD - Visitation for Patricia Gayle Hurd, who died Saturday, March 30, 2019, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.



Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



Burial will be private.



Online condolences available at



132 Main St.

West Sunbury , PA 16061

