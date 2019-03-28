Penny Lee Ferne, 68, of Butler passed away Tuesday at Butler Memorial Hospital after an illness.
She was born Sept. 14, 1950, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Gilbert Ferne and Beatrice (Bachman) Ferne.
Penny had worked at E.R. Munro and Co. in Pittsburgh.
She was a member of St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church.
She was an avid reader and liked collecting Southwestern memorabilia.
Surviving are her sister, Bonnie Vargo of Butler; her niece, Lori (Pastor Ron) Weryha of Pittsburgh; and a great-niece and great-nephew, Nicholas and Jessica Weryha.
FERNE - Services for Penny Lee Ferne, who died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler, with interim pastor, James Neal officiating.
Private interment will be held in Butler County Memorial Park.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 28, 2019