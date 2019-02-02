Obituary Guest Book View Sign



She was born Feb. 7, 1931, in Natrona Heights, and was the daughter of the late Frederick C. Sr. and Helen M. (Hughes) Fritch.

She was a graduate of Freeport High School and the Allegheny Valley School of Nursing.

She became a registered nurse.

Phyllis married the love of her life, Raymond L. Shick, in 1952, and they raised their family in Cabot.

When the children were in high school, she decided to expand her caregiving and worked at Concordia Lutheran Ministries Nursing Home in Cabot as a charge nurse. She enjoyed this very much and she was well-loved by patients and co-workers alike.

Her greatest joy was in her children and grandchildren.

Phyllis was a lifelong member of Zion United Methodist Church in Sarver, where she taught Vacation Bible School for a number of years.

Phyllis leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Sally R. (Ronald) Fleischer of Sarver; her sons, William D. (Sheree) Shick of Butler, and Richard A. (Cheryl) Shick and Gary T. (Cindy) Shick, all of Sarver; her grandchildren, Ryan (Valerie) and Allison Fleischer, Lindsay (Codey) Clawson, Christopher Shick, Lisa and Amy Shick, Michael (Melanie) Shick and Brian (Samantha) Shick; her great-grandson, Ty Clawson; her sister, Beverly (John "Jack") Doerr of Sarver; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death her parents; her husband, Raymond L. Shick, who died Dec. 21, 2005; her sister, Sara F. Dolmayer; and her brother, Frederick C. Fritch Jr.

SHICK - Family and friends of Phyllis Ann (Fritch) Shick, who died Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral ceremonies at 1 p.m. Monday in DENNIS J. DAUGHERTY FUNERAL HOME, 324 Fourth St., Freeport. Her pastor, the Rev. Rob Wilson will officiate.

Burial will follow in the Mount Airy Cemetery, Harrison Township.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to Zion United Methodist Church, 438 Bear Creek Road, Sarver, PA 16055, or to a .

