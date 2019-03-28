Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ralph H. Bachman, 83, of Butler passed away Tuesday at Butler Memorial Hospital.

He was born March 13, 1936, in Butler, and was the son of the late Carl and Laurine (Rettig) Bachman.

Ralph was a member of St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church.

He enjoyed hunting, playing cards, and most of all attending his grandchildren's sporting events.

Surviving are his daughter, Connie (Chuck) Kiley, and his two sons, Keith (Angie) Bachman and Carl (Cheryl) Bachman, all of Butler; his grandchildren, Kevin (Melissa) Kiley and Jeffery (Elizabeth) Kiley, Cody, Holly, Clay (Myranda), Mitchell, and Connor Bachman; his great-grandchildren, Gavin, Vincent, Rebekah, Genevieve, Ezekiel and Oliver Kiley, and Brooke and Bailey Bachman; his sister, Janet Saunders; and his brother, Russell (Beverly) Bachman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Bachman, who passed away on Sept. 16, 2017; and his son, Howard Bachman.

BACHMAN - A memorial service for Ralph H. Bachman, who died Tuesday, March 26, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 W. Jefferson St., Butler, with Pastor James Neal officiating.

Burial will be private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.

Memorial donations may be made to Special Olympics of Butler County, P.O. Box 2561, Butler, PA 16003.

