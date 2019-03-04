Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ramona M. McFadden. View Sign

Ramona M. McFadden, 89, of Harrisville passed away Friday at the VNA Inpatient Hospice Unit in Butler.

Ramona was born Sept. 28, 1929, in Hillards. She was the daughter of Kenneth D. and J. Marie Thompson.

Ramona graduated from Harrisville High School.

She married W. John McFadden on Sept. 28, 1948, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 26, 2012.

Ramona worked at many local nursing homes as a nurse's aide, including Orchard Manor and Grove Manor.

Ramona enjoyed keeping her garden and making her family a home-cooked meal. She passed down her secret recipes to her family and loved showing them how to achieve the perfect homemade roll.

Ramona kept busy talking on the phone to her friends and keeping track of her two favorite dogs, Carrie, and her adopted dog, Wilbert, who was her constant companion.

She loved to relax and watch her favorite shows on the Food Network and Game Show Network.

In earlier years, Ramona loved to bowl and was very proud of the many trophies she won.

Ramona and her late husband opened their home to 28 foster children over the years.

Loved ones left to cherish her memory are her sons, W. Marty McFadden of Harrisville and Michael J. McFadden and his wife, Laura, of Harrisville; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Doris Thompson of Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her infant brothers, Robert "Bobby" and James Thompson; her brothers, William Kenneth Thompson, Charles S. Thompson; and a sister, Mrs. Earl "Marjorie" Roxberry.

MCFADDEN - Family of Ramona M. McFadden, who died Friday, March 1, 2019, will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Jamison-McKinley Funeral Home, 117 N. Main St., Harrisville. Following visitation funeral services will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Willard Morse officiating.

Burial will take place at Prairie Cemetery, Harrisville.

Memorial contributions can be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

For more information, please visit



117 North Main Street

Harrisville , PA 16038

