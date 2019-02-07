Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Raymond A. Covelli, 35, of Butler departed this world on Jan. 28.

He was born April 20, 1983, in Canton, Ohio, to Ray Covelli and Jeanne Louse Pinkerton.

Raymond worked in landscaping and lawn care most of his life. He loved his work.

He enjoyed working on cars with his sons and friends. He loved quad riding, motorcycle riding and boating, but most of all, spending time with his friends and family.

He is survived by his fiancée, Ivy Hockenberry; his children, Brayden, James, Isabella and Vincent Covelli; his sister, Bonney Covelli; his brother, Paul Allen; and many friends.

COVELLI - A memorial service for Raymond A. Covelli, who died Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Butler Moose Lodge 64, 225 W. Jefferson St., Butler.



