Raymond Albert Leon, 73, of Butler passed away Saturday at home surrounded by his family.
He was born April 5, 1945, in Butler, the son of the late Domenic and Myrtle (Christy) Leon.
He attended St. Michael Church.
He owned a construction business with his sons.
Raymond enjoyed watching Pittsburgh sports, spending time with his family, and making everybody laugh.
Surviving are his children, Raymond Leon Jr. of Butler, Rita (Gene) Gaughf of Slippery Rock, Kelly Wilson of Butler, Michael Leon of Butler, Tina (Tim) Moreino of Butler, and Lisa Grossman of West Sunbury; a sister, Francis (Codispot) Fradenburg of Cranberry; 19 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; his companion of over 35 years, Mary Crawford of Butler; and her children and grandchildren; and his former wife, Judy Burka of Butler.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Anthony Leon and Domenic "JR" Leon; and a sister, Della.
LEON - Friends of Raymond Albert Leon, who died Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, will be received at the Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler, on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until the time of the blessing service at 6 p.m.
Interment will be in the Butler County Memorial Park.
For more information, go to www.youngfuneralhomes.com.
Young Funeral Home
127 West Jefferson St
Butler, PA 16001
724-283-3333
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 4, 2019