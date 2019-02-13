Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Allen "Rich" Byers. View Sign

Richard "Rich" Allen Byers passed away peacefully on Saturday in McKinney, Texas, at the age of 71 surrounded by loving family.

Rich was born July 28, 1947, in Butler. He was the son of Merle Richard Byers and Bessie M. Maxwell Byers.

He graduated with honors from Karns City High School in 1965.

Rich attended Geneva College, graduating Magna Cum Laude in 1969.

Rich served two years in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea from 1970 until 1971.

After serving his country, Rich started his astounding career at Ernst & Young in 1971, as a certified public accountant. Following Ernst & Young, Rich was a valuable member of the Pitt Des Moines Corporation (PDM) for 22 years. He traveled globally for PDM and regarded London as his favorite international destination.

Rich was a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants for 35 years.

Rich and his family relocated from Pittsburgh to the Woodlands, Texas, with Pitt Des Moines Corporation (PDM) as chief financial officer. PDM was acquired by Chicago Bridge & Iron in 2001, where Rich continued his career as chief financial officer.

Rich had a passion for Pittsburgh sports, especially the Steelers.

He was a talented athlete growing up, most notably in baseball and football.

Rich loved reading and had a consistent thirst for knowledge, even in retirement. He was an expert at crossword puzzles, challenging his mother, Bessie over the phone every Sunday.

Rich is survived by his wife of 48 years, Diane, and was the proud father of two children, Brian Byers, of Chicago, Ill., married to Heather Byers, and Bridget Devlin of Austin, Texas, married to Kris Devlin.

Rich was blessed with four grandchildren, Emma and Lilyana Byers and Baron and Adelyn Devlin.

Surviving Rich are three siblings, his sister, Earla M. Crawford and her husband, William, of Saxonburg, Kay Merlene Uenking and her husband, Thomas, of Chicora; and his brother, Daryle L. Byers and his wife, Miriam Ruth, of Karns City.

Rich was preceded in death by his parents, Merle Richard Byers and Bessie M. Maxwell Byers; as well as his sister, Darla Lou Byers.

Rich will be missed dearly by his family and friends.

BYERS - A memorial service for Richard "Rich" Allen Byers, who died Feb. 9, 2019, is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Jude Catholic Church in Allen, Texas.

Condolences may be sent by visiting







Richard "Rich" Allen Byers passed away peacefully on Saturday in McKinney, Texas, at the age of 71 surrounded by loving family.Rich was born July 28, 1947, in Butler. He was the son of Merle Richard Byers and Bessie M. Maxwell Byers.He graduated with honors from Karns City High School in 1965.Rich attended Geneva College, graduating Magna Cum Laude in 1969.Rich served two years in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea from 1970 until 1971.After serving his country, Rich started his astounding career at Ernst & Young in 1971, as a certified public accountant. Following Ernst & Young, Rich was a valuable member of the Pitt Des Moines Corporation (PDM) for 22 years. He traveled globally for PDM and regarded London as his favorite international destination.Rich was a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants for 35 years.Rich and his family relocated from Pittsburgh to the Woodlands, Texas, with Pitt Des Moines Corporation (PDM) as chief financial officer. PDM was acquired by Chicago Bridge & Iron in 2001, where Rich continued his career as chief financial officer.Rich had a passion for Pittsburgh sports, especially the Steelers.He was a talented athlete growing up, most notably in baseball and football.Rich loved reading and had a consistent thirst for knowledge, even in retirement. He was an expert at crossword puzzles, challenging his mother, Bessie over the phone every Sunday.Rich is survived by his wife of 48 years, Diane, and was the proud father of two children, Brian Byers, of Chicago, Ill., married to Heather Byers, and Bridget Devlin of Austin, Texas, married to Kris Devlin.Rich was blessed with four grandchildren, Emma and Lilyana Byers and Baron and Adelyn Devlin.Surviving Rich are three siblings, his sister, Earla M. Crawford and her husband, William, of Saxonburg, Kay Merlene Uenking and her husband, Thomas, of Chicora; and his brother, Daryle L. Byers and his wife, Miriam Ruth, of Karns City.Rich was preceded in death by his parents, Merle Richard Byers and Bessie M. Maxwell Byers; as well as his sister, Darla Lou Byers.Rich will be missed dearly by his family and friends.BYERS - A memorial service for Richard "Rich" Allen Byers, who died Feb. 9, 2019, is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Jude Catholic Church in Allen, Texas.Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com Funeral Home Hile Funeral Home

339 Chicora Fenelton Rd

Chicora , PA 16025

(724) 445-7500 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close