Richard C. Doutt, 85, of Butler passed away Tuesday at the VNA Inpatient Hospice.

He was born Jan. 10, 1934, in Butler, and was the son of the late William Ralph and Claire "Irene" (Martin) Doutt.

Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Army and had served during the Korean War.

He organized and was one of the co-founders of the Butler City Recreation Basketball League in the 1970s, where he coached for 10 years.

Richard had worked for Pullman Standard as a welder.

He had fund raised and installed mercury vapor lights in the early 1980s at Pullman Park. He was also president of the Butler Area Baseball Association for many years and managed baseball for 22 years.

He enjoyed casino bus trips and gardening.

Surviving are his wife, Esther G. Doutt of Butler, whom he married Feb. 16, 1957; a son, Richard (Andrea) E. Doutt of Butler; a daughter, Connie (Lenny) A. King of Butler; two grandchildren, Heather N. King and Rachel L. Doutt; a sister, Eileen Graham of Carlisle; and a brother, Gary Doutt of Chicora.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, James R. Doutt; and five brothers.

DOUTT - Private services and burial for Richard C. Doutt, who died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, will be held in Butler County Memorial Park.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Young Funeral Home, Butler.

Memorial donations can be made to Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.

127 West Jefferson St

Butler , PA 16001

