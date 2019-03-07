Richard Lee Anthony, 66, of Butler passed away Monday at his residence.
He was born Sept. 26, 1952, in Butler, and was the son of the late John and Carolyn (Aiken) Anthony.
Richard was a member of New Beginnings Free Methodist Church.
He enjoyed fishing and riding Harleys.
Surviving are his son, Jonathan (Michele) Anthony of Butler; two brothers, Hughston Anthony and Don Anthony, both of Butler; two sisters, Sandy Durci of Butler, and Joann Schnur of Butler; and several nieces, nephews and extended family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ron Anthony.
Although he has gone, we will always be together and his spirit will live on in each one of us forever.
ANTHONY - Services and burial will be private for Richard Lee Anthony, who died Monday, March 4, 2019.
Arrangements were entrusted to Young Funeral Home in Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 7, 2019