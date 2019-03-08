Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Francis Bernard. View Sign

Robert Francis Bernard, 91, of West Freedom, Parker, entered eternal rest on Ash Wednesday at the Clarion Hospital following a lengthy illness.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Shirley Bernard; two daughters, Mrs. William (Cathy) Roetter of Pittsburgh and Mrs. Ken (Jill) Heller of Eau Claire; two sons, Robert George (Nancy) Bernard of Hollywood, Fla., and Randy A. (Debbie) Bernard of Dutch Hill, Pa.; five grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

BERNARD - Friends of Robert Francis Bernard, who died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Wayne Ave., Parker.

A wake service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

A veterans service will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home

Masonic service will be held at 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion, with Father Monty Sayers officiating. Everyone is asked to please meet at the church.

To view or to send condolences, flowers or sympathy cards, visit







Robert Francis Bernard, 91, of West Freedom, Parker, entered eternal rest on Ash Wednesday at the Clarion Hospital following a lengthy illness.He is survived by his wife, Janet Shirley Bernard; two daughters, Mrs. William (Cathy) Roetter of Pittsburgh and Mrs. Ken (Jill) Heller of Eau Claire; two sons, Robert George (Nancy) Bernard of Hollywood, Fla., and Randy A. (Debbie) Bernard of Dutch Hill, Pa.; five grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.BERNARD - Friends of Robert Francis Bernard, who died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Wayne Ave., Parker.A wake service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.A veterans service will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral homeMasonic service will be held at 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion, with Father Monty Sayers officiating. Everyone is asked to please meet at the church.To view or to send condolences, flowers or sympathy cards, visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com Funeral Home H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes, Inc.

201 S. Wayne Street PO Box 21

Parker , PA 16049

(724) 791-2484 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close