Robert Francis Bernard, 91, of West Freedom, Parker, entered eternal rest on Ash Wednesday at the Clarion Hospital following a lengthy illness.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Francis Bernard.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Shirley Bernard; two daughters, Mrs. William (Cathy) Roetter of Pittsburgh and Mrs. Ken (Jill) Heller of Eau Claire; two sons, Robert George (Nancy) Bernard of Hollywood, Fla., and Randy A. (Debbie) Bernard of Dutch Hill, Pa.; five grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
BERNARD - Friends of Robert Francis Bernard, who died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Wayne Ave., Parker.
A wake service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
A veterans service will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home
Masonic service will be held at 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion, with Father Monty Sayers officiating. Everyone is asked to please meet at the church.
To view or to send condolences, flowers or sympathy cards, visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.
H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes, Inc.
201 S. Wayne Street PO Box 21
Parker, PA 16049
(724) 791-2484
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 8, 2019