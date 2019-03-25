Robert Edward Gladd, 80, of Butler passed away Saturday at the VNA Inpatient Hospice.
He was born Aug. 12, 1938, in Butler, and was the son of the late Josephine (Gladd) Gould.
Bob was a member of Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church.
Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, where he worked on the flight deck of the USS Randolph.
He had worked in maintenance at Pullman Standard and drove a school bus for the Butler School District. Bob was also an auctioneer and provided his services to many charities.
Bob was a member of the New Castle Consistory and Masonic Lodge 272, where he had been a past master and lodge instructor.
He was also a member of the Tanglewood Center and enjoyed square dancing.
Surviving are his son, Robert R. Gladd of Butler; a daughter, Robin (Steven) Menz of Selbyville, Del.; and three grandchildren, Brittany, Tyler and Madison Gladd.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his ex-wife, Alberta (Christy) Gladd; and his aunt, Ellen Revelli.
GLADD - Friends of Robert Edward Gladd, who died Saturday, March 23, 2019, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. with Masonic service at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Saint Andrews United Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Jefferson St., Butler, with the Rev. Merry Meloy officiating.
Private interment will take place in Greenlawn Burial Estates.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VNA Inpatient Hospice, 115 Technology Dr., Butler, PA 16001.
