Robert H. Fontaine, 56, of Butler passed away Wednesday at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born June 23, 1962, in Butler, he was the son of Joyce Fontaine and the late Robert F. Fontaine.

He worked construction for Union Local 1058.

Robert was a member of American Legion Post 778 in Lyndora.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and collecting various items. He especially enjoyed spending time with his granddaughter and his family.

Surviving are his wife, Donna Fontaine, whom he married Oct. 31, 2001; his mother, Joyce Fontaine of Butler; his stepchildren, Eric Say and his fiancée, Sarah, of Butler, Timothy Say of Slippery Rock, and Erin (Randy) Schuller of Butler; his step grandchildren, Nickalas Say of Fort Campbell, Ky., Felicity Say of Slippery Rock, and Addison Schuller of Butler; two sisters, Bonnie (Dean) Kirk and Robin (Brian) Krause, both of Butler; three nieces, Christa, Jenna and Delaney; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

FONTAINE - There will be no visitation for Robert H. Fontaine, who died Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park.

Arrangements are being completed by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit



