Robert James Donaldson, 49, of Butler passed away unexpectedly Friday at his residence.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert James Donaldson.
He was born May 29, 1969, in Fort Knox, Ky., and was the son of George Donaldson and Beatrice (Willis) Donaldson of Cambridge Springs.
Robert graduated from Cambridge Springs High School in 1987 and then went on to study criminology at Edinboro University, graduating in 1991.
He was a veteran of the U.S. National Guard, serving for 25 years, and retired in 2011 as a major.
He made his 25-year career with the Pennsylvania State Police and retired as a sergeant in March 2017. He currently was a security guard for the Butler Area School District.
In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his wife, Paula (Helgert) Donaldson of Butler, whom he married on Sept. 3, 1994; two daughters, Kayla Donaldson and Taylor Donaldson, both of Butler; a sister, Barbara (Dennis) Fetterman, and their daughter, Adrionna, of Punxsutawney; his mother-in-law, Margaret Helgert of Butler; a brother-in-law, Chad Helgert of Butler; and his dog, Maya.
He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Paul Helgert.
DONALDSON - The F.O.P. service for Robert James Donaldson, who died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Community Alliance Church, 800 Mercer Road, Butler.Friends will be received at the church from 4 p.m. Tuesday until the time of the service at 8 p.m. with Pastor Denny Krajacic officiating. Military honors will be presented by VFW Post 249, American Legion Post 778, and Butler Legion Post 117. Arrangements are being handled by Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kayla and Taylor Donaldson. They can be sent to Young Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1522, Butler, PA 16003.
For more information, go to www.youngfuneralhomes.com.
Young Funeral Home
127 West Jefferson St
Butler, PA 16001
724-283-3333
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 25, 2019