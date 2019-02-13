Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert M. Morgan Jr.. View Sign

Robert M. Morgan Jr., 72, of New Brighton passed away on Monday while under the care of UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Bob was born on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 1946, at New Brighton Hospital.

He was married to Peg Cowan Morgan on Sept. 22, 1972.

He is survived by two nieces, Linda Rathbun and her family, the Todd Rathbuns, and Christina Wessling; two nephews, Blake Kercovich and Miles Holtzbach; a sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Wayne Kercovich; several aunts; cousins; and his close friends, John and Betsy Garmen.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. A.W. Drummond and Mr. and Mrs. William Morgan Sr.

Bob graduated from Beaver High School in 1965 and joined the service shortly after. He was in the U.S.

Bob then worked in a steel mill for 18 years until he was badly hurt in an accident.

He was a member of the American Legion. He was a service officer for more than 20 years and also served on the board of directors and as board president. He liked to help the veterans at the legion and at the VA Hospital, where he liked to call bingo weekly.

Bob was also a model train buff, HO gauge mostly, showing his train once a year to the public for Habitat for Humanity of Butler County. A member of the Lake Shore Railroad Society, he loved the history of the Pennsylvania Railroad. He also owned throughout his life, a few classic cruise cars and trucks and he loved going to cruises with them.

He was a member of the Model A Club of Beaver County and the Western PA Corvair Club. He was also a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity and several animal organizations.

Bob did woodworking for family and friends. He enjoyed building everything from a bird house to houses. He was a member of the NRA.

Bob's main hobby, since he was 8, was dirt track stock car racing. He worked on several teams in different divisions. In 2009, he became owner of the 88 Modified Team.

Bob was also a member of several racing clubs. He was a member of the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, the Willie Nelson fan club, the Zelienople Historical Society and the Three Rivers Postcard Club.

Bob loved animals, especially his dogs and cats, past and present.

MORGAN - Friends of Robert M. Morgan Jr., who died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Reid Moon officiating.

Bob will be laid to rest at St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Bob's favorite charity Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, N.Y. 10598.

www.boylanfuneralservices.com







324 E. Grandview Ave

Zelienople , PA 16063

