Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Robert William Steighner - Bob "The Tile Guy" - 61, of Saxonburg, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Friday.

He was born April 29, 1957, in Butler to Paul and Dorothy Steighner.

Bob graduated from Knoch High School in 1975.

He possessed a contagious smile and an entertaining sense of humor and was known for making those around him laugh.

He was a self-employed tile contractor working mostly with Kaclik Builders.

Bob enjoyed hunting, spending time with family and friends, vacationing, spending his Friday nights at "the country club", and taking his best paw friend, Crosby, for car rides.

He was a member of Summit Presbyterian Church.

He is survived by his loving wife of 39 wonderful and adventurous years, Luanne Steighner, whom he married on May 19, 1979; his two sons, Mike (Nikki) and Eric (Maggie) Steighner; his parents, Paul and Dorothy Steighner of Saxonburg; one brother, Dan (Tammy) Steighner of Butler; one sister, Kim Steighner, of Saxonburg; his sisters-in-law, Debbie (Tom) Lingenfelter of Saxonburg, Pam

The family would like to thank all their friends for the love and support and the medical team at Butler Memorial Hospital, Concordia Visiting Nurses, and Good Samaritan Hospice.

STEIGHNER - Friends and family of Robert William Steighner, who died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Summit Presbyterian Church, 181 Caldwell Drive, Butler, with Pastor Tom Jones officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the COPD Foundation, Donation Headquarters, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134 or to Hunters Sharing the Harvest, 6780 Hickory Lane, Harrisburg, PA 17112.

Online condolences can be given at



Robert William Steighner - Bob "The Tile Guy" - 61, of Saxonburg, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Friday.He was born April 29, 1957, in Butler to Paul and Dorothy Steighner.Bob graduated from Knoch High School in 1975.He possessed a contagious smile and an entertaining sense of humor and was known for making those around him laugh.He was a self-employed tile contractor working mostly with Kaclik Builders.Bob enjoyed hunting, spending time with family and friends, vacationing, spending his Friday nights at "the country club", and taking his best paw friend, Crosby, for car rides.He was a member of Summit Presbyterian Church.He is survived by his loving wife of 39 wonderful and adventurous years, Luanne Steighner, whom he married on May 19, 1979; his two sons, Mike (Nikki) and Eric (Maggie) Steighner; his parents, Paul and Dorothy Steighner of Saxonburg; one brother, Dan (Tammy) Steighner of Butler; one sister, Kim Steighner, of Saxonburg; his sisters-in-law, Debbie (Tom) Lingenfelter of Saxonburg, Pam Smith of Saxonburg, and Laura (Mark) Fillmore of Danielson, Conn. He is also survived by special nieces, nephews and great nieces.The family would like to thank all their friends for the love and support and the medical team at Butler Memorial Hospital, Concordia Visiting Nurses, and Good Samaritan Hospice.STEIGHNER - Friends and family of Robert William Steighner, who died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Summit Presbyterian Church, 181 Caldwell Drive, Butler, with Pastor Tom Jones officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the COPD Foundation, Donation Headquarters, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134 or to Hunters Sharing the Harvest, 6780 Hickory Lane, Harrisburg, PA 17112.Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com Funeral Home Thompson-Miller Funeral Home

124 E North St

Butler , PA 16001

724-287-3706 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close