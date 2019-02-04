Robert William Steighner - Bob "The Tile Guy" - 61, of Saxonburg, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Friday.
He was born April 29, 1957, in Butler to Paul and Dorothy Steighner.
Bob graduated from Knoch High School in 1975.
He possessed a contagious smile and an entertaining sense of humor and was known for making those around him laugh.
He was a self-employed tile contractor working mostly with Kaclik Builders.
Bob enjoyed hunting, spending time with family and friends, vacationing, spending his Friday nights at "the country club", and taking his best paw friend, Crosby, for car rides.
He was a member of Summit Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 39 wonderful and adventurous years, Luanne Steighner, whom he married on May 19, 1979; his two sons, Mike (Nikki) and Eric (Maggie) Steighner; his parents, Paul and Dorothy Steighner of Saxonburg; one brother, Dan (Tammy) Steighner of Butler; one sister, Kim Steighner, of Saxonburg; his sisters-in-law, Debbie (Tom) Lingenfelter of Saxonburg, Pam Smith of Saxonburg, and Laura (Mark) Fillmore of Danielson, Conn. He is also survived by special nieces, nephews and great nieces.
The family would like to thank all their friends for the love and support and the medical team at Butler Memorial Hospital, Concordia Visiting Nurses, and Good Samaritan Hospice.
STEIGHNER - Friends and family of Robert William Steighner, who died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Summit Presbyterian Church, 181 Caldwell Drive, Butler, with Pastor Tom Jones officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the COPD Foundation, Donation Headquarters, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134 or to Hunters Sharing the Harvest, 6780 Hickory Lane, Harrisburg, PA 17112.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA 16001
724-287-3706
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 4, 2019