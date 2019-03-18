Ronald "Ronnie" Betres

Obituary
Ronald "Ronnie" Betres passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, at his residence.
A complete obituary will follow.
Arrangements are entrusted to Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 18, 2019
