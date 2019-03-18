Ronald "Ronnie" Betres passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, at his residence.
|
A complete obituary will follow.
Arrangements are entrusted to Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Geibel Funeral Home
201 E Cunningham St
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-2123
Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 18, 2019