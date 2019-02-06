Ronald E. Taimuty, 71, of Prospect passed away on Monday at Butler Memorial Hospital.
|
He was born March 25, 1947, in McKeesport, and was the son of the late Edward and Velma (Duncan) Taimuty.
Ron had been a heavy equipment operator for Operating Engineer's Local 66.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
Surviving are his wife, Susan (Skrak) Taimuty of Prospect; four daughters, Rona Powers of Sarasota, Fla., Rene' (Rick) Busa of Prospect, Janel (Ryan) Meier of Prospect, and Raylan (Christopher) Blaisdell of Harvest, Ala.; 14 grandchildren, Kelly Myer, Aaron Powers, Elizabeth, Patrick, and Michael Busa, Caden, Aleia and Jace Meier, Ashley, Chris, Mikey, Joseph, Daniel and Samantha Blaisdell; a sister, Bonnie (Jerry) Roma of The Woodlands, Texas; two brothers, Edward (Patty) Taimuty of McMurray and Daryl (Debbie) Taimuty of Conway, S.C.; an aunt, uncle and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Ron was also preceded in death by his granddaughter, Roxanne Busa.
TAIMUTY - Friends of Ronald E. Taimuty, who died Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, will be received on Thursday from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at 6 p.m., with the Rev. Jim Lewis officiating, at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.
Military honors by VFW Post 249, American Legion Post 778, and Butler Legion Post 117 will follow the service.
Interment will be private.
For more information, go to www.youngfuneralhomes.com.
Young Funeral Home
127 West Jefferson St
Butler, PA 16001
724-283-3333
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 6, 2019