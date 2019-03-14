Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald W. Donaldson. View Sign

Ronald W. Donaldson, 66, of Slippery Rock passed away unexpectedly Wednesday at his residence.

Ronald was born Oct. 26, 1952, in Kane, Pa. He was the son of the late Ralph L. Donaldson and the late Esther A. Wolfe Donaldson.

Ronald was a 1970 graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School and had been employed at Sunbeam Coal Co., Caparo Steel and Atlantic States Aggregates.

He enjoyed football, baseball, hockey, hunting and fishing.

Ronald is survived by his wife, Tracey A. Hoover Donaldson; one daughter, Elizabeth (Shaun) Mitchell of Slippery Rock; two grandsons, Jeremiah and Spencer; one granddaughter, McKenzie; one sister, Bonita (Allan) McCord of Bruin; and several nieces and nephews.

Ronald was preceded in death by two sons, Ronald E. Donaldson and Matthew L. Donaldson; and his first wife, Patricia.

DONALDSON - The family of Ronald W. Donaldson, who died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. Barbara Stoehr of First United Methodist Church in Butler officiating.

Burial will be in the West Sunbury Union Cemetery.

132 Main St.

West Sunbury , PA 16061

