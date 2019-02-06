Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Roseann Y. Austin, 93, of Gibsonia passed away Monday morning at Valencia Woods.

She was born April 5, 1925, in Johnstown, and was the daughter of the late John and Rose Yarchak.

Roseann had been an executive secretary for Acme Markets in Johnstown.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Bakerstown, and after her husband's death, she attended St. Kilian Church.

She was active in the community and was a member of the Red Hatters, the Civic Light Opera, the Richland Civic Club, the North Suburban and Richland Fine Arts Leagues, the Pittsburgh Opera, Boys Club, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Gold Coast Guild of Ft. Lauderdale, the Butler and Treesdale Country Clubs and the Pittsburgh Athletic Association.

She was a loyal friend known for her humor and caring nature. She was a generous and loving mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, sister and aunt.

She was the dearly beloved wife of 45 years of the late Harry Austin Jr., whom she married May 4, 1957, and who died Oct. 12, 2001.

Surviving are her sons, Harry Austin III and his wife, Mary Ellen, of Wexford and J. Douglas Austin and his wife, Carmen, of Gibsonia; her grandchildren, Harry Austin IV, Brian Austin and his wife, Alex, and Colleen Austin and her fiancé, Dean Smalligan; a sister, Rosemary Hornak of Tulsa, Okla.; and a great-grandson, due in July.

She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Tynan and Anne Yarchak; and her brothers, Charles, Nicholas, Michael and Joseph.

AUSTIN - Friends of Roseann Y. Austin, who died Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.

A Mass of Christian burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Kilian Church, 7076 Franklin Road, Cranberry Township, with Father Charles Bober, pastor, officiating.

Entombment will be in the family mausoleum at Bakerstown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Roseann's name may be made to the St. Kilian Church Building Fund or to the St. Barnabas Charities, 5850 Meridian Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044.

Directions and condolences are available at



Roseann Y. Austin, 93, of Gibsonia passed away Monday morning at Valencia Woods.She was born April 5, 1925, in Johnstown, and was the daughter of the late John and Rose Yarchak.Roseann had been an executive secretary for Acme Markets in Johnstown.She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Bakerstown, and after her husband's death, she attended St. Kilian Church.She was active in the community and was a member of the Red Hatters, the Civic Light Opera, the Richland Civic Club, the North Suburban and Richland Fine Arts Leagues, the Pittsburgh Opera, Boys Club, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Gold Coast Guild of Ft. Lauderdale, the Butler and Treesdale Country Clubs and the Pittsburgh Athletic Association.She was a loyal friend known for her humor and caring nature. She was a generous and loving mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, sister and aunt.She was the dearly beloved wife of 45 years of the late Harry Austin Jr., whom she married May 4, 1957, and who died Oct. 12, 2001.Surviving are her sons, Harry Austin III and his wife, Mary Ellen, of Wexford and J. Douglas Austin and his wife, Carmen, of Gibsonia; her grandchildren, Harry Austin IV, Brian Austin and his wife, Alex, and Colleen Austin and her fiancé, Dean Smalligan; a sister, Rosemary Hornak of Tulsa, Okla.; and a great-grandson, due in July.She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Tynan and Anne Yarchak; and her brothers, Charles, Nicholas, Michael and Joseph.AUSTIN - Friends of Roseann Y. Austin, who died Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.A Mass of Christian burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Kilian Church, 7076 Franklin Road, Cranberry Township, with Father Charles Bober, pastor, officiating.Entombment will be in the family mausoleum at Bakerstown Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations in Roseann's name may be made to the St. Kilian Church Building Fund or to the St. Barnabas Charities, 5850 Meridian Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044.Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com Funeral Home McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.

238 Crowe Avenue

Mars , PA 16046

(724) 625-2900 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close