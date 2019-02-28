Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth E. Corfield. View Sign

Ruth E. Schilling Watson Corfield, 103, of Evans City passed away Monday in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family.

Born Oct. 15, 1915, in Forward Township, she was the daughter of the late Louis Alexander Schilling and Frieda Burkert Schilling.

Ruth was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, where she was a member of Lutheran Church Women, the Sunday school class, Friends in Christ and the quilting group. She was a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Ruth was a homemaker and her life was centered on her family and her church. She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.

Ruth leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Charles (Cindy) Watson of Evans City, Carol (Lloyd) Green of Evans City, Jane (Jack) Raupp of Mars, Joy (Rich) Nalevanko of New Hampshire, Debbie (Jim) Merrison of Evans City, John (Terri) Watson of McDonald, Jim (Teddi) Watson of Coal Center, and Andy (Tammi) Watson of Evans City; her son-in-law, Joe Ludwik of Mars; 28 grandchildren; 65 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her first husband, John V. Watson; her second husband, Albert Corfield; her daughter, Susan R. Ludwik; one brother; seven sisters; and three great-grandchildren.

CORFIELD - A funeral service for Ruth E. Schilling Watson Corfield, who died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 202 Van Buren St., Evans City, with the Rev. Brandon Johns officiating.

Ruth will be laid to rest at Evans City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home, 116 E. Main St., Evans City.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at



