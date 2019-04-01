Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth M. Isenberg. View Sign

Ruth M. Isenberg, 99, of Cabot passed away on Friday at Concordia Lutheran Ministries.



Born Dec. 1, 1919, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late William H. Muder and Hazel Krug Muder.



She worked as a cafeteria worker for the South Butler School District.



Ruth was a member of Cabot United Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star.



She enjoyed caring for and giving to others as well as spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her generosity and love will be missed.



Surviving are her son, Donald Isenberg of Grove City; her daughter, Sharon (Ronald) Laconi of Bonita Springs, Fla.; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a nephew, William (Barbara) Pflueger of Saxonburg.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Isenberg; her son, John "Jack" Isenberg; and her sister, Elizabeth Pflueger.



ISENBERG - Friends of Ruth M. Isenberg, who died Friday, March 29, 2019, will be received from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.



Services will follow at 5 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Jason McQueen officiating.



Interment will be in Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery.



For more information, please visit



Ruth M. Isenberg, 99, of Cabot passed away on Friday at Concordia Lutheran Ministries.Born Dec. 1, 1919, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late William H. Muder and Hazel Krug Muder.She worked as a cafeteria worker for the South Butler School District.Ruth was a member of Cabot United Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star.She enjoyed caring for and giving to others as well as spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her generosity and love will be missed.Surviving are her son, Donald Isenberg of Grove City; her daughter, Sharon (Ronald) Laconi of Bonita Springs, Fla.; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a nephew, William (Barbara) Pflueger of Saxonburg.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Isenberg; her son, John "Jack" Isenberg; and her sister, Elizabeth Pflueger.ISENBERG - Friends of Ruth M. Isenberg, who died Friday, March 29, 2019, will be received from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.Services will follow at 5 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Jason McQueen officiating.Interment will be in Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery.For more information, please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com Funeral Home Fox Funeral Home

410 W. Main St

Saxonburg , PA 16056

724-352-1133 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close