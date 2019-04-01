Ruth M. Isenberg, 99, of Cabot passed away on Friday at Concordia Lutheran Ministries.
|
Born Dec. 1, 1919, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late William H. Muder and Hazel Krug Muder.
She worked as a cafeteria worker for the South Butler School District.
Ruth was a member of Cabot United Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star.
She enjoyed caring for and giving to others as well as spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her generosity and love will be missed.
Surviving are her son, Donald Isenberg of Grove City; her daughter, Sharon (Ronald) Laconi of Bonita Springs, Fla.; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a nephew, William (Barbara) Pflueger of Saxonburg.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Isenberg; her son, John "Jack" Isenberg; and her sister, Elizabeth Pflueger.
ISENBERG - Friends of Ruth M. Isenberg, who died Friday, March 29, 2019, will be received from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
Services will follow at 5 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Jason McQueen officiating.
Interment will be in Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery.
For more information, please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 1, 2019