Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Louise Green. View Sign

Sandra Louise Green, born Feb. 11, 1945, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019, at the age of 74 surrounded by family and friends.

Sandra was born and raised in Pittsburgh. She later settled in West Sunbury, where she raised her children and worked in the food services industry. After retirement, she moved to Texas to spend her remaining years with her daughters.

Sandra enjoyed playing games (cards, dice and dominoes were her favorites and somehow she almost always managed to win), painting, planting flowers, working in the garden and canning her own food; but most of all she loved fishing and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Anna McDonald and her husband, Trey, Diana Platt and her husband, Kenny, Brenda Grasha and her partner, Jim, Robert Grasha Jr and his wife, Tracy, Thomas Claypoole and his wife, Joy, and Sharon Green; her grandchildren, Leigh-Anna White, Chaz Zander, Brinton Zander, Daniel Zander, Heather Hight, Cameron Hight, Alyssa Platt, Trinity Parris, Shane Parris, Grant Grasha, Hayden Grasha, Konisha Claypoole, Daniel McDonald, Erin McDonald and Angus McDonald; 11 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Joseph "Butch" Golob, Carol Lee Richard and Ronald Golob. She also leaves behind her faithful canine companion, "Trouble."

Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Green, her mother, Emma Golob, her father, Charles Golob, and her siblings, Dorothy Lott and Charles Golob.

The family would like to recognize and give a special thanks to the following individuals who brought joy to Sandra's life and helped to provide support and/or care for her: Robert Grasha, Anita Woods, Cassandra Smith, Jan Watson, Cathy Collins and Kim Lenart.

GREEN - At the request of Sandra Louise Green, who died Sunday, March 3, 2019, there will be no formal service at this time. The family will have a private gathering to spread her ashes at a later date according to her wishes.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Montgomery County Animal Shelter or Conquer Cancer Foundation.

You are invited to leave written tributes to the family at



Sandra Louise Green, born Feb. 11, 1945, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019, at the age of 74 surrounded by family and friends.Sandra was born and raised in Pittsburgh. She later settled in West Sunbury, where she raised her children and worked in the food services industry. After retirement, she moved to Texas to spend her remaining years with her daughters.Sandra enjoyed playing games (cards, dice and dominoes were her favorites and somehow she almost always managed to win), painting, planting flowers, working in the garden and canning her own food; but most of all she loved fishing and spending time with her family.She is survived by her children, Anna McDonald and her husband, Trey, Diana Platt and her husband, Kenny, Brenda Grasha and her partner, Jim, Robert Grasha Jr and his wife, Tracy, Thomas Claypoole and his wife, Joy, and Sharon Green; her grandchildren, Leigh-Anna White, Chaz Zander, Brinton Zander, Daniel Zander, Heather Hight, Cameron Hight, Alyssa Platt, Trinity Parris, Shane Parris, Grant Grasha, Hayden Grasha, Konisha Claypoole, Daniel McDonald, Erin McDonald and Angus McDonald; 11 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Joseph "Butch" Golob, Carol Lee Richard and Ronald Golob. She also leaves behind her faithful canine companion, "Trouble."Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Green, her mother, Emma Golob, her father, Charles Golob, and her siblings, Dorothy Lott and Charles Golob.The family would like to recognize and give a special thanks to the following individuals who brought joy to Sandra's life and helped to provide support and/or care for her: Robert Grasha, Anita Woods, Cassandra Smith, Jan Watson, Cathy Collins and Kim Lenart.GREEN - At the request of Sandra Louise Green, who died Sunday, March 3, 2019, there will be no formal service at this time. The family will have a private gathering to spread her ashes at a later date according to her wishes.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Montgomery County Animal Shelter or Conquer Cancer Foundation.You are invited to leave written tributes to the family at cashnerconroe.com Published in Butler Eagle on Mar. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Cashner Funeral Home

Send Flowers Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close