Shirley A. Ulisky Kastelic, 78, of Butler passed away on Friday at Butler Memorial Hospital.



Shirley was born on April 23, 1940, in Higgins Corners, Butler County. She was the daughter of the late Francis E. Montgomery and the late Mary V. Montgomery.



Shirley retired from Butler Memorial Hospital after 27 years of service in housekeeping.



Shirley is survived by two sons, Terry Ulisky of Karns City and Tracy (Charmaine) Ulisky of Butler; four granddaughters, Melissa, Valerie, Kayla and Sabrina; nine great- grandchildren; and one sister, Linda (John) Raducz of Saxonburg.



Shirley is also survived by two stepdaughters, Jody Lynn Walborn and Barbara Ann Williams; three stepsons, Mark, Jack Jr. and Russell Kastelic; and several nieces and nephews.



Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Kastelic, who passed away on June 19, 2018; one brother, Paul Montgomery; and one sister, Doris Barger, who passed away on March 29, 2013.



KASTELIC - Visitation for Shirley A. Ulisky Kastelic, who died Friday, March 29, 2019, will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.



A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.



Burial will be private.



