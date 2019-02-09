Shirley S. Kelly

The family of Shirley Standen Kelly of Mars, who passed away Jan. 10, will receive friends and relatives from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church, 420 Beaver St., Mars. Pastor Bob Zimmerman will officiate.
A luncheon will be served after the service by the women of the church.
