Stella Lucas, 94, of Butler, formerly of Johnstown passed away peacefully on Saturday at St. John Specialty Care in Mars.

Born Dec. 18, 1924, in East Wheatfield, Indiana County, she was a daughter of the late George Lucas and Barbara (Cherner) Lucas.

She was a member of St. Wendelin Roman Catholic Church in Butler.

She enjoyed watching baseball and football and working crossword puzzles and word searches.

Surviving are her nieces, Rose (Martin) McDannell of Butler, Carol Semprok of Ohio, and Louise Jeffries of Ohio; her nephews, Ronald (Cher) Vardian of Tennessee, and Paul Lucas of Hawaii.

She also is survived by numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great- great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her four sisters, Anna Movich, Mary Lucas, Kathryn Vardian and Barbara Lucas; five brothers, Paul, Charles, Joseph, Pete and George Lucas; three nephews, John Movich, Joseph Movich and Charles Lucas; and one niece, Diane Movich.

LUCAS - Friends of Stella Lucas, who died Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, will be received from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Friday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Wendelin Roman Catholic Church. The Rev. Matt McClain, pastor, will officiate.

Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery in Johnstown.

