Stephen Curran McGregor, 76, of Butler passed away on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, while under the care of the VNA Inpatient Hospice in Butler.
A full obituary will follow.
Arrangements are incomplete and have been entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.
Online condolences and directions are at www.boylanfuneralhome.com.
Boylan Funeral Home
856 Evans City Road
Renfrew, PA 16053
(724) 486-3500
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 5, 2019