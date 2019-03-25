Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia R. "Toppy" Damiano. View Sign

Sylvia R. "Toppy" Kelly Damiano, formerly of Coaltown, Butler County, and Grove City passed away Saturday in Concordia of Cranberry in Mars following a period of declining health. She was 90.

Toppy was born May 15, 1928, in Keister, Butler County, to Burton H. and Sadie P. (Kelly) Thompson.

She married Jesse L. Kelly in 1948, and he preceded her in death in 1982. Toppy later married Joseph F. Damiano in 1987, and he preceded her in death in 2016.

She was a homemaker and formerly was employed by Allegheny Valley Schools.

Toppy was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Grove City.

She is survived by two children, Patrick Damiano of Asheville, N.C., and Jon Damiano of Richmond, Va.; and her daughter-in-law, Lorrie Roxberry of Slippery Rock.

She is also survived by five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and both of her husbands, she was preceded in death by a son, Terry D. Kelly; and a brother, Harold Thompson.

DAMIANO - The family of Sylvia R. "Toppy" Kelly Damiano, who died Saturday, March 23, 2019, will receive friends at 11 a.m. until the time of service at noon Tuesday at Cunningham Funeral Home, 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City.

Funeral service will be held at noon Tuesday at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Greenlawn Burial Estates.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Church of the Nazarene, 520 N. Center St., Grove City, PA 16127.

306 Bessemer Ave.

Grove City , PA 16127

