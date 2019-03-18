Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Theodore G. Holben, 92, of Cabot, formerly of Vandergrift and Apollo, passed away on Sunday at Concordia Lutheran Ministries.

Born March 31, 1926, in New Bethlehem, he was the son of Jacob Clinton "Chuck" Holben and Rhoda Brocious Holben.

Ted served in the United States Army during World War II.

He worked at Pullman- Standard and at numerous trucking companies including Kaplans, Bremens, Jim Moser, Chuck Martin and Fred Gerner. He retired as an equipment operator from the US Steel sintering plant in Saxonburg when it closed.

He was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Cabot, the American Bowling Congress and the VFW.

He enjoyed bowling, having bowled a perfect game when he was 72. He also enjoyed Western movies, country music, and baseball, having managed multiple teams throughout the years.

Surviving are his children, Linda (Ed) Mohan of Cabot, Bruce (Brenda) Holben of Saxonburg, Brett (Barb) Holben of Cabot, and Chris Holben of Cabot; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Rosemary "Sis" Lang Holben; his son, Grant Holben; and one grandson.

HOLBEN - Friends of Theodore G. Holben, who died Sunday, March 17, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Fox Funeral Home, Saxonburg.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Luke Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Ben Berteau officiating.

Interment will follow in St. Luke Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the St. Luke Lutheran School Plant a Seed Fund.

