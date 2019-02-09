Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas G. "Tom" Cancilla. View Sign

Thomas G. Cancilla, 71, of Butler passed away on Wednesday while under the care of the VNA Inpatient Hospice in Butler.

Born April 30, 1947, in West View, he was the son of the late Sam Cancilla and Mary Fiore Cancilla.

Tom was a member of the American Legion Post 778 in Lyndora.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War.

He was an owner and partner in Cancilla Brothers, Inc.

He enjoyed traveling, camping and the occasional fishing trip. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

Tom leaves behind to cherish his memory his son, Jeffrey Cancilla, and his fiancée, Jennifer, of Butler; his siblings, Rich (Jan) Cancilla, Fred Cancilla, Mike (Val) Cancilla, Ron (Connie) Cancilla, Bob (Linda) Cancilla, Chichi Schran, Keitha (Dave) Waddell, Pat (Joe) Meier and Donna (Sam) Anatra; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Janice Ann McQuillian Cancilla; his daughter, Cyndi Cancilla; and a brother, Jim Cancilla.

CANCILLA - A reception in honor of Thomas G. Cancilla, who died Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at the American Legion Post 778, 150 Legion Memorial Lane, Butler.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom's memory to VNA Inpatient Hospice, 115 Technology Dr., Butler, PA 16001.

