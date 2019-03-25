Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Jon "Tom" Higgins. View Sign

Thomas Jon Higgins, 72, of Renfrew passed away Friday at Butler Memorial Hospital.

Born Nov. 4, 1946, in Butler, he was a son of the late Hugh and Bridget Smith Higgins.

He was a veteran of the Vietnam conflict, serving in the U.S. Air Force.

Tom was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church.

He was a life member of BAMS Model Airplane Club.

He was employed at Pullman Standard until it closed. He then worked at Trinity Industries as a toolmaker and in maintenance.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia King Higgins, whom he married Aug. 12, 1972; three children, Bob Higgins and his wife, Dlynn, of Butler, Kristin Phillips and her husband, Ryan, of Marysville, Ohio, and Allison Belik and her husband, Nicholas, of Marysville, Ohio; three siblings, Geraldine Covert of Renfrew, Kenneth Higgins and his wife, Sylvia, of Butler and Mary Seman and her husband, Stewart, of Hinsdale, Ill.; six grandchildren, Thomas, Tanner, Ty, Trey, Zoe and Marley; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by one brother, George Higgins.

HIGGINS - Friends of Thomas Jon Higgins, who died Friday, March 22, 2019, will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday in Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.

Members of St. Paul Catholic Women and Christian Mothers will meet at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler, to recite the rosary.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday from the church.

Military honors will be accorded at the church by American Legion Post 117, VFW Post 249 and American Legion Post 778.

