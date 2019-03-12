Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vernon L. "Ben" Ehrman. View Sign

Vernon L. "Ben" Ehrman, 92, of Butler passed away Sunday at Tender Loving Care Plus in Butler.

Born Feb. 26, 1927, in Butler, he was a son of the late Paul and Helen Marie Bergbigler Ehrman.

Ben served in the U.S. Army in World War II.

He was employed for 33 years in the punch department at Pullman Standard. He also served for 35 years as the groundskeeper at Franklin Field.

Ben especially enjoyed attending the races at Lernerville Speedway.

He is survived by three children, Ronald Ehrman and his wife, Andrea, of Kittanning, Sherry Ehrman of Littleton, Colo., and Jerry Ehrman and his wife, Cindy, of Butler; one sister, Betty Shuler of Butler; one brother, Richard Ehrman and his wife, Charlotte, of Fenelton; six grandchildren, Ron Ehrman and his wife, Amanda, Lisa Rodgers and her husband, Nathan, Robert Ehrman and his wife, Kelly, Justin Ehrman and his wife, Jane, Julie Anderson and her husband, Steve, and Shelly Ehrman.

Ben is also survived by eight great-grandchildren, and he was eagerly awaiting the arrival of his ninth great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Luceil Christy Ehrman, who passed away Sept. 2, 2007; one son, Dennis Ehrman, who passed away Sept. 5, 2006; one brother, Kenneth Ehrman; and one sister, Pauline Dent.

EHRMAN - There will be no visitation for Vernon L. "Ben" Ehrman, who died Sunday, March 10, 2019.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday from St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 432 Center Ave., Butler.

Burial will take place in Greenlawn Burial Estates.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.

