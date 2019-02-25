Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Violet E. "Vi" Bonetti. View Sign



Born in Wilkinsburg, Allegheny County, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Susan Ella Nixon Hepner.

Vi worked for years at a Chinese laundry in Butler, and later purchased and operated Star Laundry in Butler until retiring in the 1970s.

Surviving are a son, Anthony "Pete" (Linda) Bonetti Jr. of Butler; two daughters, Carmella (Hank) Gordon-Sauer of Jacksonville, Fla., and Louise Frew of Butler; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Vi was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony J. Bonetti Sr., who died Aug. 30, 1996; and her siblings, Muriel Everett, Maxine Burkhart, Jack, H. Ray, and Earl Hepner.

BONETTI - A private funeral for Violet E. "Vi" Bonetti, who died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, will be held Tuesday morning and private burial will follow in West Monterey Cemetery, Clarion.

The family is being assisted at this time by Buzard Funeral Home in Parker.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the church or charity of donor's choice.

To view or send condolences and to send flowers and sympathy cards, visit



Violet E. "Vi" Bonetti, 92, of Shippenville, formerly of Butler, passed away Saturday evening at Clarion Hospital following a number of years of declining health.Born in Wilkinsburg, Allegheny County, she was the daughter of the late Charles E. and Susan Ella Nixon Hepner.Vi worked for years at a Chinese laundry in Butler, and later purchased and operated Star Laundry in Butler until retiring in the 1970s.Surviving are a son, Anthony "Pete" (Linda) Bonetti Jr. of Butler; two daughters, Carmella (Hank) Gordon-Sauer of Jacksonville, Fla., and Louise Frew of Butler; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; as well as many nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, Vi was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony J. Bonetti Sr., who died Aug. 30, 1996; and her siblings, Muriel Everett, Maxine Burkhart, Jack, H. Ray, and Earl Hepner.BONETTI - A private funeral for Violet E. "Vi" Bonetti, who died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, will be held Tuesday morning and private burial will follow in West Monterey Cemetery, Clarion.The family is being assisted at this time by Buzard Funeral Home in Parker.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the church or charity of donor's choice.To view or send condolences and to send flowers and sympathy cards, visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com Funeral Home H. Jack Buzard Funeral Homes, Inc.

201 S. Wayne Street PO Box 21

Parker , PA 16049

(724) 791-2484 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close