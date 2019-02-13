Violet M. Christy, 103, of Butler, formerly of Natrona, passed away on Feb. 5.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Violet M. Christy.
Born July 22, 1915, in Butler County, she was the daughter of the late Alfred John Reese and Henrietta Dillamen Reese.
She worked in the laundry department at Allegheny General Hospital and also at various area nursing homes and restaurants.
She was a member of New Life Christian Ministries.
Violet loved crocheting, shopping, cooking, traveling, spending time with her friends and family, and attending church.
Surviving are many grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great- great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn A. Christy; five children, Glenn, Elmer, John, Dolores and Lil; and her siblings and stepsiblings.
CHRISTY - There will be no visitation for Violet M. Christy, who died Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
A private graveside service will be held at Mount Varnum Cemetery with the Rev. Chris Marshall officiating.
Fox Funeral Home of Saxonburg is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information, please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 13, 2019