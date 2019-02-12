Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Walter R. "Wally" Yaracs, 66, of Herman passed away peacefully Sunday surrounded by his family after a 14-month courageous battle with cancer.

He was born Oct. 6, 1952, a son of Rita (Steighner) Marzullo Wagner and the late Walter Yaracs.

Wally was a 1970 graduate of Butler High School.

He served in the U.S. Army.

He earned his auctioneer license in 1980.

He was a member of Community Alliance Church in Butler, the Eagles Club and the

He worked at Pullman Standard until its closing. Wally owned and operated the Wally Yaracs Family Auction.

In addition to spending time with his beloved wife, children and grandchildren, his passions were his faith in Christ, hunting, his dogs, Izzie and Lizzie, and spending time with his life long friend, Tim Dittmer, at his camp.

Wally was a hard worker with an energetic personality. He loved nature and spending time outdoors. He had a huge heart and touched many lives.

He fought a tough battle and left a legacy through his courage and faith.

Wally was married to his wife, Karen (Losser) Yaracs his life partner, for 45 years.

He is also survived by one son, Raymond (Kiley) Yaracs of Herman; and two daughters, Chasity (Brad) Wilbert of Great Belt, and Cassandra (Josh) Seth of Butler; six grandchildren, Makenna, Delaney and Kaylen Yaracs of Herman, Daelyn Wilbert of Great Belt and Bryson and Arianna Seth of Butler; two siblings, Frank (Catherine) Marzullo of Texas, and Cynthia Halin of Herman; four nephews, Blaise (Shiffara) Steadman of Gibsonia, Nathan (Tracy) Steadman of Meridian, Nick Marzullo of Cabot, and Tony Marzullo of Texas; one niece, Bobbie Jo (Mike) Gibson of Herman; and two lifelong friends, Tim Dittmer and Ralph (Kie) Oesterling,

Walter was preceded in death by his father, Walter Yaracs; his brother-in-law, Mike Halin; and his stepfather, James Marzullo.

YARACS - Friends of Walter R. "Wally" Yaracs, who died Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Community Alliance Church, 800 Mercer Road, Butler, with Pastor Dennis Krajacic officiating.

Everyone is asked to please meet at the church Friday for services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to his beloved church, Community Alliance Church, 800 Mercer Road, Butler, PA 16001.

Online condolences can be given at







Walter R. "Wally" Yaracs, 66, of Herman passed away peacefully Sunday surrounded by his family after a 14-month courageous battle with cancer.He was born Oct. 6, 1952, a son of Rita (Steighner) Marzullo Wagner and the late Walter Yaracs.Wally was a 1970 graduate of Butler High School.He served in the U.S. Army.He earned his auctioneer license in 1980.He was a member of Community Alliance Church in Butler, the Eagles Club and the Elks Club in Kane, and various other organizations.He worked at Pullman Standard until its closing. Wally owned and operated the Wally Yaracs Family Auction.In addition to spending time with his beloved wife, children and grandchildren, his passions were his faith in Christ, hunting, his dogs, Izzie and Lizzie, and spending time with his life long friend, Tim Dittmer, at his camp.Wally was a hard worker with an energetic personality. He loved nature and spending time outdoors. He had a huge heart and touched many lives.He fought a tough battle and left a legacy through his courage and faith.Wally was married to his wife, Karen (Losser) Yaracs his life partner, for 45 years.He is also survived by one son, Raymond (Kiley) Yaracs of Herman; and two daughters, Chasity (Brad) Wilbert of Great Belt, and Cassandra (Josh) Seth of Butler; six grandchildren, Makenna, Delaney and Kaylen Yaracs of Herman, Daelyn Wilbert of Great Belt and Bryson and Arianna Seth of Butler; two siblings, Frank (Catherine) Marzullo of Texas, and Cynthia Halin of Herman; four nephews, Blaise (Shiffara) Steadman of Gibsonia, Nathan (Tracy) Steadman of Meridian, Nick Marzullo of Cabot, and Tony Marzullo of Texas; one niece, Bobbie Jo (Mike) Gibson of Herman; and two lifelong friends, Tim Dittmer and Ralph (Kie) Oesterling,Walter was preceded in death by his father, Walter Yaracs; his brother-in-law, Mike Halin; and his stepfather, James Marzullo.YARACS - Friends of Walter R. "Wally" Yaracs, who died Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Community Alliance Church, 800 Mercer Road, Butler, with Pastor Dennis Krajacic officiating.Everyone is asked to please meet at the church Friday for services.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to his beloved church, Community Alliance Church, 800 Mercer Road, Butler, PA 16001.Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com Funeral Home Thompson-Miller Funeral Home

124 E North St

Butler , PA 16001

724-287-3706 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Butler Eagle from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Elks Lodge Return to today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close