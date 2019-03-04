Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter V. Dr. Powell. View Sign

Dr. Walter V. Powell, 90, professor emeritus of political science at Slippery Rock University, died at the VNA Inpatient Hospice Unit in Butler on Feb. 27, 2019, after a short illness.

Born on Jan. 6, 1929, in New York City, he was the son of Walter and Estelle Powell.

He attended Manhattan Aviation High School and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force at the end of World War II.

After his military service he enrolled on the G.I. Bill at the University of Connecticut, completing both a B.A. and M.A. in history, and later in his career, a J.D. from Western New England College Law School and a Ph.D. from the University of Sarasota.

Dr. Powell taught for 44 years in the political science department at Slippery Rock University, serving for a time as department chair, and for many years as the prelaw adviser for students considering a legal career.

He also maintained a small private law practice in Slippery Rock and was an active member of the Butler County Bar Association and the Slippery Rock Rotary Club.

Outside of his academic and legal career, he was well known for his passion for military aviation. He loved airplanes - being very proud of the fact that on a modest budget he put together a fine collection that formed the nucleus of a museum he called "The Western PA Aviation Museum" near Mercer.

He was an active member of the Civil Air Patrol, the Experimental Aircraft Association, the Valiant Air Command in Titusville, Fla., the 8th Air Force Historical Society, and was a feature writer for Warbirds magazine.

Above all, he loved his family, and he will be sorely missed by his loving wife of 49 years, the former Nancy Reynolds; his four children, Dr. Walter Powell and his wife, Susan, of Plymouth, Mass., Cassandra Fell and her husband, Gordon, of Pollington, East Yorkshire, England, Grace Hajave and her husband, Ramin, of Grove City and Alexander Powell of Atlanta, Ga.; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara St. John; brothers, Richard and Donald Powell; and a stepson, Donald N. Skelton.

POWELL - Memorial services for Dr. Walter V. Powell, who died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, will be held at the United Methodist Church in Slippery Rock at 11 a.m. Saturday with interment at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Slippery Rock University Foundation Inc., earmarked for the Pre-Law Student Scholarship Fund.

Arrangements were handled by the Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

