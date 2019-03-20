William A. Curzi, 75, passed away suddenly on Jan. 6 at UPMC Pinnacle Hospital in Carlisle.

He was born Nov. 7, 1943, at Butler Memorial Hospital and was a son of the late Armand and Joanne Mustello Curzi.

Bill retired after 30 years of service with AK Steel in 1994, then worked for several years for Harsco in Buffalo, Iowa, before making his home for more than 20 years in Carlisle.

He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Sue; a sister, Patricia Collodi; a brother, John (Cindy); a daughter, Kelli Bernosky (Richard), all of Butler; a sister-in-law, Shirley McIntire of Carlisle; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his daughter, Sherri Selfridge.

CURZI - Per his request, there was no service or visitation for William A. Curzi, who died Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.

Arrangements by the Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 4100 Jonestown Road, Harrisburg.

Memorial donations in Bill's name may be made to in Memphis, Tenn., or Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19123, or Faith Presbyterian Church in Butler.



