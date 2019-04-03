Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Dwight "Dwight" Brunton. View Sign



Dwight was born on July 15, 1930, to William and Margaret Brunton.

Dwight was a truck driver and milk hauler for most of his career and after retirement, he enjoyed traveling to various parts of the United States and Canada.

Living almost his entire life in Independence, only recently did he and Darlene relocate to Concordia Apartments in Butler County.

He and his wife, Darlene (Goblet) were married for 67 years; she survives.

He is also survived by his daughters, Peggy Brunton of Mancos, Colo., and Mary Ann (Dave) Hasek of Valencia; and his brother, Cecil.

He was the proud grandfather of his three grandchildren, Brad (Alex) Hasek and Chip (Hannah) Hasek of Butler County, and Elaine (Brad) Robinson of Middleburg Heights, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Virginia, George, Eugene, Jim and Judy.

BRUNTON - A funeral service for William Dwight Brunton, who died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Mount Olivet Presbyterian Church in Independence Township.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Huntsman Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Aliquippa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Olivet Presbyterian Church, 4128 Route 151, Aliquippa, PA 15001.

Please visit



2345 Mill Street

Aliquippa , PA 15001

