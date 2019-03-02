William G. Campbell, 91, of Saxonburg passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William G. Campbell.
Arrangements are incomplete and are being handled by Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
A full obituary will be published in Monday's Butler Eagle.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
Published in Butler Eagle from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019