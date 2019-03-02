William G. Campbell

William G. Campbell, 91, of Saxonburg passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Arrangements are incomplete and are being handled by Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
A full obituary will be published in Monday's Butler Eagle.
