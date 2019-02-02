Wilma Johns Brandt, 70, of Portersville went to be with the Lord on Thursday afternoon at UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless.
She was born Dec. 19, 1948, in Worthington, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Clayton Johns and Doris Smith.
She worked as a nurse's aide for many years.
Wilma enjoyed camping and sewing.
Wilma was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, William E. Brandt, whom she married March 8, 1974. He died on Aug. 22, 2001.
She is survived by one son and one daughter, James E. Brandt of Portersville and Tricia (Richard) Curry of Baden; her companion, Everette Beane; and two grandchildren, Bryanna and Nathaniel Curry.
Wilma also is survived by one brother and one sister, Russell Johns of Kittanning and Judith McCrea (Robert Wyant) of Fenelton.
BRANDT - Friends of Wilma Johns Brandt, who died Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, will be received from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. Tuesday in TURNER FUNERAL HOME, 500 Sixth St., Ellwood City.
Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Robert Zonts of Grace Community Church, Cranberry Township officiating.
Burial will be in Slippery Rock Church Cemetery, Wayne Township.
You may sign her online guest book or send condolences at www.turnerfh.com.
Turner Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Sixth Street
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 758-4504
Published in Butler Eagle from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2019