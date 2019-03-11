|
Boyd "Jerry" Giriard Hart Jr., 62, of Louisa, died March 7, 2019. Born May 21, 1956 in Louisa, he was the son of Elizabeth Wolfrey Hunt, of Louisa, and the late Almon "Pete" Hunt.
He was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Elwood "Moonie" Sprouse.
In addition to his mother, Jerry is survived by his wife of 42 years, Lottie Marie Hart, of Louisa; daughter, Michelle Molina and husband, Steven, of Mineral; son, Dewayne Hart, of Louisa; brother, Ray Hunt and wife, Kitty, of Louisa; sisters, Susie Hunt, of Louisa, Ruby Level and husband, Eddie, of Louisa, Alice Martyn and husband, Billy, of Gordonsville, Matilda Sprouse, of Louisa, and Judy Alley and husband, Kenny, of Louisa; grandchildren, Courtney Molina, Allison Molina, Steven Molina, Daniel Hart, Brantley Hart, Emersyn Hart and Cole Downing; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jerry worked for Faulconer Construction and was a member of Forest Hill Baptist Church.
Funeral services were held on March 10 at Preddy Funeral Home. Interment followed in Hillcrest Cemetery. Pastor John Austin officiated.
Published in Central Virginian on Mar. 14, 2019