Dorothy "Dot" Smith Wood, 85, of Louisa County, died peacefully on Feb. 9, 2019.

Born April 12, 1934 to Everett and Gertrude Badgett Smith, Dot loved sports growing up and was actively involved for as long as she could be. She loved her Lord and enjoyed time with family and friends.

Dot is survived by her husband, Jack C. Wood; her son, Curtis F. Gibson Jr. (Kelly); grandchildren, Rachel and Seth Gibson; one great-grandson, Spencer Wyatt Stanley; and two siblings Nelson (Ruth) and Kenneth Smith (Betty).

Dot is preceded in death by her parents; and eight other siblings.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Feb. 13 at Woodward Funeral Home, officiated by Bob Ellinger. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hebron Baptist Church.

Published in Central Virginian on Feb. 14, 2019