Frazier Wallace Wall, 69, of Mineral, passed away on Feb. 8, 2019 in his home.
Frazier is survived by one son, Chad Wall; two daughters, Angie and Cassie Wall; seven grandchildren, Daniel Lynch, Deuce Wall, Zach Wall, Seylah Bruce, Justin Wall, Wyatt Wall and Broden Bruce; brothers, George and Marvin Wall; sisters, Sally Berry, Minnie Gunnoe, Dottie Tabor and Betty Hubbard; many nieces and nephews; former wife, Jane Lloyd; dear friend, Shirley Shelton; and many, many friends.
Frazier is preceded in death by his son, Seth Wall.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Feb. 15 at Lacy Funeral Home, with a funeral service to follow at 6 p.m.
Frazier will be laid to rest in his hometown of Danese, W.Va. on Feb. 18.
He is gone but will never be forgotten.
Published in Central Virginian on Feb. 14, 2019