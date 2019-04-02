Garner "Dean" Gibson, of Mineral, passed peacefully in his sleep on his 56 birthday, March 24, 2019. He was born March 24, 1963 to the late Katie Gibson Walker and John Woodrow Barnes.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Thomas "Poppy" Gibson; mother, Katie Gibson Walker; stepfather, Thilbert Walker; uncle, Paul Bentley; and brother, John Bentley.

He is survived by his aunt, Alice Bentley; brothers, Kenneth Barnes and Paul "JB" Bentley (Rose); sisters, Cindy Bentley and Ronda Stone (Danny); nieces, Katherine Carter (Josh), Ellen Morrissette (Justin), Amber Baker, Katie Barnes and Brittny Chum (Chiv); nephews, Billy Joe Bentley and Jeremy Ring (Shelby); great-nieces, Megan Bentley, Ciyanna Okocha and Naomi Carter; great-nephews, Billy Bentley, Cody Bentley and Jayden Ring; and a host of other aunts, uncles, cousins and loved ones.

Dean was a 1981 graduate of Louisa County High School, and a proud employee of Capital Interior Contractors for 20 years. A beloved son, brother and friend, he was a kind and caring soul who found joy in the simple pleasures of life. With most of his days spent outside, Dean loved gardening, hunting and four-wheeling. At the age of 10, he was adopted by his uncle, the late Paul Bentley, and his aunt, Alice Bentley.

Family, friends, and others whose lives were touched by Dean are invited to Fork Baptist Church, 14357 Jefferson Hwy., Bumpass, at 2 p.m. on April 5 to reminisce and celebrate the life of Garner "Dean" Gibson.

He will be greatly missed, but this is not goodbye. As he always used to say, "I'll be talking to you."

The family has designated Louisa Counseling Center for any memorial contributions. These donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 164, Charlottesville, VA 22902, or done online at regionten.org. Published in Central Virginian on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary