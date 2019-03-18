|
Helen M. Hampton, 86, of Beaverdam, passed away on March 15, 2019 at Retreat Doctors' Hospital in Richmond.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Clyde Hampton; her father and mother, Alvin C. Knighton and Vera Knighton; son, Bobby Perry; two sisters; and one brother.
Helen is survived by her daughters, Bunny Fuchs and Theresa Coleman; sons, Bill Perry, Bruce Perry (Sandy); daughter-in-law, JoAnn Perry; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her loving dog, Jake.
Visitation will be at Woodward Funeral Home, Louisa, on March 18 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on March 19 at Glenora Baptist Church, with Pastor Eric Rorrer officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Louisa, with a reception and luncheon to follow at Glenora Baptist Church.
Woodward Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
Published in Central Virginian on Mar. 21, 2019