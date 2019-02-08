John Alvarez, 95, of Bumpass, passed away on Jan. 6, 2019 at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville.

He was born on March 11, 1923 in Amsterdam, N.Y. to the late Francisco and Isabel (Aranus) Alvarez. John was a graduate of Amsterdam High School and entered the Navy, serving from 1943 until 1945 as a Radioman 2nd class. He moved to Manassas Park in 1959 and served from 1969 until 1973 on the Manassas Park Council. He worked at MelPar and then Washington Virginia Hospital until his retirement. Mr. Alvarez was on the Upper Occoquan Service Authority Board and was a member of the American Legion Post 116, VFW 1811 and 8947 and the Louisa AARP Chapter 3049.

John was an avid reader and enjoyed playing bingo. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Theresa Mae Alvarez; and brother, Frank Alvarez.

Survivors include children, Patricia Wilcox, of Manassas Park, Va., and Charles Alvarez and wife, Linda, of Bumpass; grandchildren, Chris Alvarez and wife, Judy, of Warrenton, Va., Kim Wickens and husband, Chuck, of Mechanicsville, Va., John Little and wife, Jessica, of Old Forge, Pa., Jennifer Torres and husband, Douglas, of Bristow, Va. and Jessica Ramey and husband, Mike, of Linden, Va.; great-grandchildren, Jason, Zachary, Allison, Nicole, Ryan, Justin, Austin, Isabella and Payton; great-great-grandchild, Scarlett; and sisters, Mary Sternberg, of Mesa, Ariz., and Juana Maliszewski, of Burnt Hills, N.Y.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Feb. 14 at Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, VA 20110. A prayer service will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 15. Interment will follow at Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, VA, with military honors.

A celebration of life will be held on March 23 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the VFW Hall in Mineral.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of flowers, or contributions to American Legion Post 116, P.O. Box 859, Mineral, VA 23117, in loving memory of John Alvarez.

Condolences may be sent to www.piercefh.com. Published in Central Virginian on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary